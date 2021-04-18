Investors Financial Group LLC Has $791,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Investors Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $383.63 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $250.00 and a 12 month high of $382.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $363.14 and its 200-day moving average is $342.25.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

