Investors Financial Group LLC Has $1.74 Million Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Investors Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Donaldson makes up 1.0% of Investors Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 43,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

DCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Donaldson from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Donaldson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

In related news, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 2,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $129,462.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,299 shares in the company, valued at $11,104,615.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $264,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,601,079.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $60.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.39. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.36 and a fifty-two week high of $62.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $679.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.97 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. Research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is presently 42.00%.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

