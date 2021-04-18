Investors Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Investors Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 10.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after buying an additional 376,287 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 4.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 332,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 13,572 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Sirius XM by 3.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 480,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 17,060 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM during the third quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 3,845.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,099,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021,376 shares during the last quarter. 15.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James P. Holden sold 28,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $184,792.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 303,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,936,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on SIRI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $6.31 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $8.14. The company has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.12.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 137.30%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0146 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

