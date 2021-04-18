Investors Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,292 Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 28.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 21,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 59.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 9,447 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth $225,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PM opened at $92.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.82. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.85 and a twelve month high of $92.54. The company has a market capitalization of $144.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.49%.

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.25.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

