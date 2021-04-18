Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Shares Bought by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAB. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $32.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.97. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $33.84.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

