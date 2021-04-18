Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) is Detalus Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF comprises 3.6% of Detalus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Detalus Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $6,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

RPG traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $175.61. The stock had a trading volume of 33,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,095. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.75. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $106.59 and a twelve month high of $177.25.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

