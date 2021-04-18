Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 6.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RSP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 14,722 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $534,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 188.8% during the 3rd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 15,630 shares during the period. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $147.15 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $87.00 and a 12-month high of $146.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

