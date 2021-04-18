Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $342.01. 40,583,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,415,621. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $203.63 and a fifty-two week high of $342.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $319.73 and its 200-day moving average is $313.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

