Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s 3rd Largest Position

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. trimmed its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 8.9% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $62,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Rivers Group lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 14,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 17,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,740,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 155.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. 47.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $340.96. 930,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,415,621. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $203.63 and a 52-week high of $342.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

