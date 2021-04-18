Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Position Raised by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $53,659,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,023,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,990 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,578,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,617 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,440,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,840,000 after purchasing an additional 788,973 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1,801.8% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 675,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after purchasing an additional 639,888 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $15.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.95. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $15.28.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.