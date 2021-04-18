Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target Raised to $27.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Invesco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group upgraded Invesco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Invesco from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.46.

Invesco stock opened at $26.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. Invesco has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $26.88.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Invesco will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is 24.31%.

In other news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $5,092,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 381,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,724,217.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Invesco by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 166,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 61,341 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco by 1,994.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,455,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,651 shares during the last quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,194,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Invesco by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 216,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 16,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 26,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 12,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

