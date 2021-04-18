Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 543,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,986 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $9,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the first quarter valued at $396,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Invesco by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 727,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,300,000 after buying an additional 13,876 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,727,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 36,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,433,000. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

IVZ opened at $26.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.26. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $26.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IVZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.46.

In other news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $5,092,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 381,941 shares in the company, valued at $9,724,217.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

