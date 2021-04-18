Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Short Interest Down 32.4% in March

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 32.4% from the March 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $26.05 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.14 and a 52-week high of $26.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.71 and a 200-day moving average of $25.97.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.
