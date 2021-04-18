International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Acquired by Salem Capital Management Inc.

Salem Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. International Paper comprises about 3.8% of Salem Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $6,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH acquired a new stake in International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in International Paper by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 82,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at $1,715,000. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in International Paper by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 174,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,662,000 after purchasing an additional 32,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IP shares. Seaport Global Securities raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on International Paper in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Paper in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on International Paper from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of International Paper stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,920,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,164,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.55. The firm has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.90 and a beta of 1.10. International Paper has a one year low of $29.76 and a one year high of $57.00.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $875,202.66. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

