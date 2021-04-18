International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) Trading Down 1.3%

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC)’s share price fell 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.84 and last traded at $7.00. 63,368 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 121,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.09.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.68.

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. International General Insurance had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $78.70 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in International General Insurance stock. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000. 17.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International General Insurance

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. provides specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance segments. It offers a portfolio of specialty lines insurance products and services for energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, casualty, financial institutions, and marine liability.

