International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 76,342 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $10,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in International Business Machines by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 18,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 5,604 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in International Business Machines by 169.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 35,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after buying an additional 22,489 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.45.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $133.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $137.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.59 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.