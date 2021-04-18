Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stake Boosted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,155 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $7,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. 16.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Compass Point increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.71.

IBKR stock opened at $76.55 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.25 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.62%.

In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 11,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total value of $901,280.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $1,006,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 9,242,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,065,498.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,179,040 shares of company stock valued at $86,479,797 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

