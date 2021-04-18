Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,468 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.64.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $64.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.81.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.54%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

