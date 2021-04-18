Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 90,995 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 566,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,995 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for about 7.7% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.42% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $28,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 169,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $126,000.

Shares of LMBS opened at $51.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.17 and its 200-day moving average is $51.43. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $50.93 and a 12 month high of $51.90.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%.

