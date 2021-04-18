Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 28,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,000. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JMBS. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $431,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $53.26 on Friday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $52.52 and a one year high of $54.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.46.

