Insider Selling: Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Insider Sells 41,750 Shares of Stock

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) insider Steve Hoffman sold 41,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $63,042.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,447,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,916,476.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Steve Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 25th, Steve Hoffman sold 41,750 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total value of $74,732.50.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Steve Hoffman sold 41,750 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $80,160.00.

On Thursday, January 21st, Steve Hoffman sold 56,250 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total value of $106,312.50.

NASDAQ:TYME opened at $1.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 0.94. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $4.99.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tyme Technologies, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Tyme Technologies by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tyme Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 378,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 11,716 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Tyme Technologies by 78.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 17,384 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,454,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 250,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tyme Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

