Insider Selling: Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Insider Sells 41,750 Shares of Stock

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) insider Steve Hoffman sold 41,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $63,042.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,447,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,916,476.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Steve Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 25th, Steve Hoffman sold 41,750 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total value of $74,732.50.
- On Tuesday, March 9th, Steve Hoffman sold 41,750 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $80,160.00.
- On Thursday, January 21st, Steve Hoffman sold 56,250 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total value of $106,312.50.
NASDAQ:TYME opened at $1.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 0.94. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $4.99.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Tyme Technologies by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tyme Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 378,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 11,716 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Tyme Technologies by 78.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 17,384 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,454,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 250,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.01% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tyme Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th.
About Tyme Technologies
Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.
