Insider Selling: Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Director Sells 1,900 Shares of Stock

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Director Kim Janda sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total transaction of $13,243.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,153. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SRNE opened at $7.49 on Friday. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $19.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 2.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.16.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $11.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 314.06% and a negative net margin of 698.01%. On average, research analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SRNE shares. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,619,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,253,000 after buying an additional 2,603,120 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,895,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,765,000 after buying an additional 240,852 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,522,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,392,000 after buying an additional 152,480 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,276,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,710,000 after buying an additional 60,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,020,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,965,000 after buying an additional 303,959 shares in the last quarter. 27.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system.

