Insider Selling: Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Director Sells 7,199 Shares of Stock

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Director George M. Marcus sold 7,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $256,572.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,566 shares in the company, valued at $804,252.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

George M. Marcus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 13th, George M. Marcus sold 101,103 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $3,550,737.36.

MMI stock opened at $37.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61 and a beta of 1.03. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.16 and a 52-week high of $40.89.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $250.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.50 million. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 7.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marcus & Millichap, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,551,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,687,000 after acquiring an additional 947,406 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 803,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,920,000 after buying an additional 35,744 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 364,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,573,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the fourth quarter worth $13,108,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 218,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,143,000 after buying an additional 14,189 shares during the period. 58.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MMI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

