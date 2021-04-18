Insider Selling: Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) COO Sells $282,141.00 in Stock

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) COO Glenn Coleman sold 4,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $282,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,948. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Glenn Coleman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 9th, Glenn Coleman sold 12,500 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $875,000.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Glenn Coleman sold 15,500 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $1,061,750.00.

NASDAQ:IART opened at $72.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.84, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a one year low of $42.12 and a one year high of $71.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The life sciences company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $388.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,040 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,368 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 17,573 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,984 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

