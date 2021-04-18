Insider Selling: HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Director Sells $130,895.52 in Stock

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Director Julie Neitzel sold 978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $130,895.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,589.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE HEI opened at $135.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.45 and a 200-day moving average of $125.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 4.83. The stock has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 59.15, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.20. HEICO Co. has a 52-week low of $74.25 and a 52-week high of $141.31.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. HEICO had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $417.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. HEICO’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in HEICO by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in HEICO in the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in HEICO by 262.9% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in HEICO in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HEICO in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on HEI shares. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HEICO in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of HEICO from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of HEICO from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HEICO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.88.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

