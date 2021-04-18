Insider Selling: HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Director Sells $130,895.52 in Stock

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Director Julie Neitzel sold 978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $130,895.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,589.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NYSE HEI opened at $135.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.45 and a 200-day moving average of $125.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 4.83. The stock has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 59.15, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.20. HEICO Co. has a 52-week low of $74.25 and a 52-week high of $141.31.
HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. HEICO had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $417.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. HEICO’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have commented on HEI shares. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HEICO in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of HEICO from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of HEICO from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HEICO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.88.
About HEICO
HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.
