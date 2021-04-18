Insider Selling: Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $77,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,967. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Grocery Outlet stock opened at $38.95 on Friday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $31.81 and a 1-year high of $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.67.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $806.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Grocery Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

GO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Grocery Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.27.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

