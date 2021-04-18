InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Receives $11.57 Average PT from Analysts

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.57.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IFRX shares. Guggenheim raised InflaRx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised InflaRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on InflaRx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Get InflaRx alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of InflaRx by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 238,838 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InflaRx during the 1st quarter worth about $9,609,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of InflaRx by 491.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 208,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 173,361 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of InflaRx during the 4th quarter worth about $994,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InflaRx during the 4th quarter worth about $695,000. 13.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IFRX remained flat at $$3.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 154,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,448. InflaRx has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $9.70. The firm has a market cap of $159.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.14 and its 200 day moving average is $4.74.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). Research analysts expect that InflaRx will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About InflaRx

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for InflaRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InflaRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.