InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Receives $11.57 Average PT from Analysts

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.57.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IFRX shares. Guggenheim raised InflaRx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised InflaRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on InflaRx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of InflaRx by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 238,838 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InflaRx during the 1st quarter worth about $9,609,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of InflaRx by 491.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 208,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 173,361 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of InflaRx during the 4th quarter worth about $994,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InflaRx during the 4th quarter worth about $695,000. 13.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). Research analysts expect that InflaRx will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About InflaRx
InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases.
