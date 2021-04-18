Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.98. 858,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,682,772. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $5.98. The firm has a market cap of $264.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.51.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,592.65% and a negative return on equity of 1,358.77%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Infinity Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 5,848,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $24,212,872.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFI. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 25,695 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 165,024.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 41,256 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 976,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

