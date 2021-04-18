Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $49.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “INDUSTRIAS BACHOO began its operations in 1952 in the state of Sonora, Mexico, and has since grown into the country’s undisputed leader in poultry production and one of the wold’s top ten producer. It also produces and distributes eggs, swine and balanced feed. It is a vertically integrated company, with a nationwide distribution network and processing plants operating in conjunction with over 600 facilities located throughout Mexico. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Industrias Bachoco from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

IBA stock opened at $44.41 on Wednesday. Industrias Bachoco has a one year low of $30.63 and a one year high of $48.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.82.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $918.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.64 million. On average, research analysts predict that Industrias Bachoco will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBA. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 121,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $921,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 2.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, and marketing poultry such as chicken, eggs, pork, balanced feed, and other meat products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of pigs and balanced feed for animal consumption.

