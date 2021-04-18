Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $92.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.49% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Corp. is a bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company. They are a community-oriented commercial bank. The community banking business consists of commercial banking, retail banking and trust services and is managed as a single strategic unit. The community banking business derives its revenues from a wide range of banking services, including lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, trust and investment management, and mortgage servicing income from investors. “

Separately, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independent Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.50.

NASDAQ:INDB opened at $82.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.44. Independent Bank has a 12 month low of $49.25 and a 12 month high of $99.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.01.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $118.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.70 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 7.97%. Equities analysts forecast that Independent Bank will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Independent Bank by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Independent Bank by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Independent Bank by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Independent Bank by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

