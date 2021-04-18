Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,356 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.84% of Impinj worth $8,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PI. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Impinj by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Impinj by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Impinj by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel grew its stake in Impinj by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 15,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Impinj by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 166,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Impinj alerts:

In other news, Director Oppen Peter H. Van sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $1,765,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,079,360.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $90,620.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,948,362.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,984 shares of company stock valued at $1,880,405 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PI shares. Colliers Securities upped their price objective on Impinj from $61.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Impinj from $31.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Impinj from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Impinj from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Impinj currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.38.

Shares of PI stock opened at $56.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.08. Impinj, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.64 and a fifty-two week high of $79.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.19 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 8.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 26.61% and a negative net margin of 30.63%. The business had revenue of $36.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.