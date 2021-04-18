Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Given New C$32.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on IMO. Eight Capital lifted their target price on Imperial Oil to C$31.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. CIBC lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$26.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Imperial Oil to C$40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$33.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Imperial Oil presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$33.18.

Shares of TSE IMO opened at C$31.95 on Thursday. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$14.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$30.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.10. The stock has a market cap of C$23.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.63.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 2.5247588 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -34.78%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

