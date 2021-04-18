Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Immunome, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing a proprietary human memory B cell platform to discover and develop first-in-class antibody therapeutics designed to change the way diseases are currently being treated. Immunome, Inc. is based in Exton, United States. “

NASDAQ:IMNM opened at $24.06 on Wednesday. Immunome has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $63.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.29.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.11). Equities research analysts forecast that Immunome will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMNM. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Immunome during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Immunome during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Immunome in the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Immunome in the 4th quarter worth $645,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Immunome in the 4th quarter worth $645,000.

About Immunome

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

