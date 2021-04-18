ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Gap Down to $17.26

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.26, but opened at $16.53. ImmunityBio shares last traded at $16.94, with a volume of 6,071 shares changing hands.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on ImmunityBio from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ImmunityBio stock. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

ImmunityBio, Inc, an immunotherapy company, develops a memory T-cell cancer vaccine to combat multiple tumor types without the use of high-dose chemotherapy. It develops an albumin-linked chemotherapeutic therapy (Aldoxorubicin), a novel IL-15 cytokine superagonist (N-803), checkpoint inhibitors, macrophage polarizing peptides, bi-specific fusion proteins targeting TGFb and IL-12, adenovirus, and yeast vaccine therapies targeting tumor-associated antigens and neoepitopes.

