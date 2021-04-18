Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2021 // Comments off

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of ILKAY stock remained flat at $$27.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.84 and a 200 day moving average of $25.96. Iluka Resources has a 12-month low of $20.15 and a 12-month high of $64.95.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ILKAY. Citigroup lowered Iluka Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Iluka Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Iluka Resources Company Profile

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands. The company operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid West, Cataby/South West, Sierra Rutile, and United States/Murray Basin segments. It produces zircon; titanium dioxide products of rutile and synthetic rutile; and ilmenite, as well as activated carbon and iron concentrate products.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Iluka Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iluka Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.