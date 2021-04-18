Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of ILKAY stock remained flat at $$27.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.84 and a 200 day moving average of $25.96. Iluka Resources has a 12-month low of $20.15 and a 12-month high of $64.95.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ILKAY. Citigroup lowered Iluka Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Iluka Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands. The company operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid West, Cataby/South West, Sierra Rutile, and United States/Murray Basin segments. It produces zircon; titanium dioxide products of rutile and synthetic rutile; and ilmenite, as well as activated carbon and iron concentrate products.

