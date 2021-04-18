Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Given New $210.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $210.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

ITW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $208.76.

ITW stock opened at $224.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $70.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.94. Illinois Tool Works has a twelve month low of $148.40 and a twelve month high of $228.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

In other news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $711,314,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 464.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 271,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,435,000 after acquiring an additional 223,700 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,578,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,545,120,000 after acquiring an additional 214,462 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5,877.0% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 217,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 213,686 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,192,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $447,020,000 after purchasing an additional 204,018 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

