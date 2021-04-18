Idle (IDLE) Price Reaches $14.66 on Exchanges

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. In the last week, Idle has traded up 38.2% against the US dollar. Idle has a market cap of $19.37 million and approximately $489,179.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idle coin can currently be bought for $14.66 or 0.00026269 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Idle alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.22 or 0.00066704 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.13 or 0.00279765 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004367 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00027035 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.44 or 0.00722942 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,869.05 or 1.00113294 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $465.07 or 0.00833379 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Idle Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,321,673 coins. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . The official website for Idle is idle.finance . The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Idle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.