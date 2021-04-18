Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Price Target Raised to $17.00

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) had its target price hoisted by Lake Street Capital from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on INVE. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Identiv in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Identiv from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Identiv in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Identiv presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.38.

Get Identiv alerts:

NASDAQ:INVE opened at $14.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.74. Identiv has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $14.64. The stock has a market cap of $254.90 million, a P/E ratio of -34.24 and a beta of 1.56.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Identiv had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a negative net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $24.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Identiv will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INVE. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Identiv by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 609,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after acquiring an additional 51,106 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Identiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Identiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Penbrook Management LLC grew its position in Identiv by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 185,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 20,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Identiv by 2,126.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 19,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers solutions for premises security market, such as access control, video surveillance, analytics, audio, access readers, and identities to government facilities, schools, utilities, hospitals, stores, shops, and apartment buildings.

Read More: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.