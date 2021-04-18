ICE ROCK MINING (ROCK2) Reaches Market Cap of $347,100.77

ICE ROCK MINING (CURRENCY:ROCK2) traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 18th. ICE ROCK MINING has a market capitalization of $347,100.77 and $64,499.00 worth of ICE ROCK MINING was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ICE ROCK MINING has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ICE ROCK MINING coin can now be purchased for about $0.0221 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ICE ROCK MINING

ICE ROCK MINING’s total supply is 15,724,272 coins. ICE ROCK MINING’s official Twitter account is @icerockmining and its Facebook page is accessible here . ICE ROCK MINING’s official message board is medium.com/@dias.kurmanov . The official website for ICE ROCK MINING is icerockmining.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The ROCK2 token is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to buy mining power in the Ice Rock Mining operation. “

Buying and Selling ICE ROCK MINING

