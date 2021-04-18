Icade SA (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Icade SA (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CDMGF shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Icade from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Icade in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Icade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Get Icade alerts:

OTCMKTS:CDMGF remained flat at $$72.64 during trading hours on Tuesday. 9 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.36. Icade has a 1-year low of $50.60 and a 1-year high of $83.00.

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citiesÂlocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associationsÂ As an office and healthcare property investor (portfolio value of Â11.6bn as of 06/30/2020 on a proportionate consolidation basis) and as a property developer (2019 economic revenues of nearly Â1bn), Icade has been able to reinvent the real estate business and foster the emergence of tomorrow's greener, smarter and more responsible cities.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Icade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.