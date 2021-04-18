Hyve Market Capitalization Tops $4.50 Million (HYVE)

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One Hyve coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000316 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Hyve has traded down 22% against the dollar. Hyve has a market capitalization of $4.50 million and $818,507.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.30 or 0.00065649 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.12 or 0.00276927 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004333 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00026438 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $391.39 or 0.00707863 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,273.67 or 0.99966390 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $459.68 or 0.00831356 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,701,227 coins. Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . Hyve’s official website is hyve.works . The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com

