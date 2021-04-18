Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) by 48.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Hutchison China MediTech were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Hutchison China MediTech by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,916,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,391,000 after acquiring an additional 104,791 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hutchison China MediTech by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,529,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,030,000 after buying an additional 136,387 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,525,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,901,000 after purchasing an additional 253,924 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Hutchison China MediTech by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,486,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,589,000 after acquiring an additional 64,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 370,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,854,000 after purchasing an additional 62,704 shares in the last quarter. 33.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HCM opened at $29.25 on Friday. Hutchison China MediTech Limited has a 1 year low of $18.28 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.56 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.63 and a 200-day moving average of $31.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.14.

HCM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hutchison China MediTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho started coverage on Hutchison China MediTech in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Hutchison China MediTech Profile

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It offers research and development services; and manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

