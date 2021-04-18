Huntington National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 430.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 360.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TSN opened at $78.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.22. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.28 and a 52 week high of $78.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $10.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,918. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

