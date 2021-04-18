Huntington National Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 94.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,160 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in HSBC were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of HSBC during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HSBC during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 529.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 1,067.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HSBC. Bank of America upgraded shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday. AlphaValue upgraded shares of HSBC to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE:HSBC opened at $29.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $120.54 billion, a PE ratio of -59.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61. HSBC Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $31.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.71 and its 200 day moving average is $26.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter. HSBC had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%. Equities research analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%. HSBC’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

