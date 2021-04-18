Huntington National Bank Cuts Stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Huntington National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 55.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in TransUnion by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 44,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Management LP grew its holdings in TransUnion by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Lansing Management LP now owns 219,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,803,000 after buying an additional 32,098 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,445,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in TransUnion by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 774,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,801,000 after buying an additional 33,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

In other TransUnion news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,677,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total value of $74,790.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,805.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,803 shares of company stock valued at $4,724,166 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on TransUnion in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.58.

Shares of TRU stock opened at $96.35 on Friday. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $69.57 and a 52-week high of $102.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.30.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $698.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

