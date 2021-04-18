Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Sells 200 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Public Storage makes up 0.9% of Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter valued at about $12,831,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage during the first quarter worth $294,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in Public Storage by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 5.1% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 17,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PSA shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.63.

Shares of Public Storage stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $267.39. 1,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,250. The stock has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $172.11 and a 52 week high of $268.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $244.26 and its 200-day moving average is $232.37.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 43.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

