Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Lowers Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc cut its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Public Storage makes up about 0.9% of Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth $12,831,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Public Storage by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PSA shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.63.

Shares of NYSE:PSA traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $267.39. 1,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,250. The business’s 50 day moving average is $244.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.77 billion, a PE ratio of 41.32, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Public Storage has a one year low of $172.11 and a one year high of $268.26.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.42%.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

