Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 739 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for about 8.1% of Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $8,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MDY. Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

MDY traded up $3.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $495.56. The company had a trading volume of 33,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,515. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $269.51 and a 1 year high of $492.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $473.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $423.25.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

