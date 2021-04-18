Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Buys New Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc purchased a new position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 897 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 76.3% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Cigna stock opened at $252.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $237.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.10. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $158.84 and a twelve month high of $255.89.
Several research firms have issued reports on CI. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.65.
In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 55,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $12,690,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,847,510. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 5,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.06, for a total transaction of $1,287,415.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,299,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,119 shares of company stock worth $21,658,430. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Cigna Profile
Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.
