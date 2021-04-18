Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Buys New Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc purchased a new position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 897 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 76.3% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cigna stock opened at $252.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $237.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.10. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $158.84 and a twelve month high of $255.89.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CI. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.65.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 55,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $12,690,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,847,510. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 5,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.06, for a total transaction of $1,287,415.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,299,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,119 shares of company stock worth $21,658,430. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

