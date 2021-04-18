Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Acquires 25 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 765 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,892,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 40,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,378,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 9,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,804,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $1,306,133.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total transaction of $2,341,694.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,418 shares of company stock worth $29,492,515. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:BLK traded down $7.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $810.42. 4,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,102. The company has a fifty day moving average of $740.17 and a 200 day moving average of $698.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $444.84 and a twelve month high of $827.84. The company has a market capitalization of $123.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.60 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Argus upped their target price on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $858.23.

BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

